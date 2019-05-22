MATTER SETTLED OUT OF COURT

Chinese contractors accused of assaulting Kenha official freed

• The four identified as Liu Jiang, Wang Kai, Zhao Liangbin and Li Shaoqing, were freed after the complainant withdrew the case.

• Turkana Central OCPD David Mburukua had on Tuesday said the four were to appear in court on Wednesday to take their plea.

The four Chinese contractors who were arrested for allegedly assaulting a Kenha official.
Image: HESBORN ETYANG

Four Chinese contractors who were arrested on Tuesday for assaulting a roads engineer have been released.

The four identified as Liu Jiang, Wang Kai, Zhao Liangbin and Li Shaoqing, were freed after the complainant withdrew the case.

Turkana Central OCS David Mutegi said Rodgers Imasia, an engineer inspector at the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), agreed to settle the matter outside of court.

This was after he reached a consensus with the Chinese.

Over 400 workers attached to the Chinese Railway Number 5 Engineering Company in Turkana on Monday halted construction of the Lodwar -Loichangamatak A1 road following the alleged assault.

The four Chinese contractors arrested for allegedly assaulting a Kenha official being led by police officers into a cell.
Image: HESBORN ETYANG

They said that the four attached to the company constructing Lodwar - Loichangamatak road on Friday attacked Imasia and injured him.

The workers claimed Imasia was attacked on claims that he did not approve the materials that were used on the road construction because they were of substandard quality.

Turkana Central OCPD David Mburukua had on Tuesday said the four were to appear in court on Wednesday to take their plea.

HESBORN ETYANG
22 May 2019

