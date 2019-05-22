Chinese contractors accused of assaulting Kenha official freed

Four Chinese contractors who were arrested on Tuesday for assaulting a roads engineer have been released.

The four identified as Liu Jiang, Wang Kai, Zhao Liangbin and Li Shaoqing, were freed after the complainant withdrew the case.

Turkana Central OCS David Mutegi said Rodgers Imasia, an engineer inspector at the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), agreed to settle the matter outside of court.

This was after he reached a consensus with the Chinese.