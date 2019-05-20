MP accuses Kieleweke of giving State jobs to supporters

A section of politicians claims that Team Kieleweke has been dishing out government jobs to their supporters.

The leaders, including Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri said Kieleweke was not keen on creating employment opportunities for millions of jobless Kenyans.

Ngunjiri claimed the team is dishing out government positions haphazardly without any mandate, illegally and without any moral authority.

The MP claimed at Parliament buildings Cherangany MP Joshua Kuttuny has been hawking job opportunities to MPs who appear in rallies to abuse the DP.

“Does this mean this is how Kenya is being governed; don’t we have rule of law?” Ngunjiri asked.

He claimed Ruto and his allies have been big losers in fresh parastatal and board appointments, as President Uhuru Kenyatta moved to calm his Central Kenya base.

Ngunjiri said Kieleweke has been always slated for plum appointments, where tens of them have been tapped to run key state institutions.

Supporters of the handshake between President Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga, including Kanu and Wiper, are among the major beneficiaries of the appointments, which political watchers say may have a bearing on succession politics.

Two weeks ago, a handful of individuals who lost in the last General Election were awarded plum parastatal jobs as board directors and members.

In what is seen as a tactical calming of the storm that has brewed within Central Kenya, Uhuru, in a gazette notice dated May 3, appointed and re-appointed key figures to balance the scales.

Former MP Dennis Waweru was appointed the non-executive chairman of the Kenya Investment Authority, while Jamleck Kamau as chairman of Tana and Athi Rivers Development. Dan Mwanzo to head Kenya Ferry Services and Jebii Kilimo chairperson to the trustees of the Street Families Rehabilitation Trust Fund.

President Kenyatta’s brother-in-law Victor Pratt was re-appointed chair and member of the Retirement Benefits Authority, Franklin Bett chair of the Agricultural Finance Corporation and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi’s wife Zahra member of the Tourism Research Institute among others.

Ngunjiri, at the same time, hit out at the office of the President over a communication instructing all the county commissioners not to attend any of the deputy president’s functions.

Addressing the media in Nakuru on Sunday, Ngunjiri said the communication that was made through PS Karanja Kibicho has ill motives.

The MP now wants the President to come out of his silence mode that Kenyans have questioned and address the issues.

“I totally agree with the senator of Narok that the most corrupt office is the Office of the President led by PS Kibicho. Who is he and where was he when we fought for this government? The President should now crack the whip,” Ngunjiri said.

The Jubilee legislator said if this is allowed to go on without address, Kenya might go back to what was witnessed in 2007-08.

While citing the recent audit of Kiambu budget, Ngunjiri called on Kenyans to be keen before making judgments.

He added that Kenyans, more so Kieleweke team, were quick to judge Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

“We have turned like Biblical Jews in John 19, who heckled and bay for Jesus’ blood in exchange of the robber. I would wish for Kenyans not to be quick emotionally since most of the issues being peddled are in bad taste and mere propaganda.”

While calling for peace and sobriety towards 2022 elections, the legislator revealed that he has written to invite International Criminal Court to come and focus on the people inciting Kenyans.

On the heated debate about church and politicians’ money, Ngunjiri called on the church to mediate politicians, adding that guidance from spiritual and political sectors is paramount.

He called on the church to remain firm in not allowing politicians to sneak into their sanctuaries and spread politics of hatred and profiling of personalities.

“Harambees are part of us and we receive numerous invitations every day but we choose the ones to attend.," he said.

