GRIEF

Two more bodies retrieved from Nairobi River, raising number to eight

The eight retrieved bodies are for infants, raising a concern that illegal unsafe abortion could be rampant in slum areas

In Summary

•Besides the eight infant bodies, four adult bodies have also been retrieved from various rivers in the city

•The exercise was launched by governor Sonko last year

Youth cleaning Nairobi River on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Youth cleaning Nairobi River on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Image: COURTESY

Two bodies of infants were on Saturday retrieved at Korogocho section of Nairobi River by a group working under Governor Mike Sonko's Ng’arisha Jiji Initiative.

The bodies believed to be twins, were found wrapped in a polythene bag, raising the total number of bodies retrieved from the water body to eight since the sanitation exercise commenced. 

“Today morning, as my team was preparing to start cleaning part of the Nairobi River in Korogocho, we found two bodies of kids wrapped in a polythene bag. We believe the two children must be twins,” said Fredrick Okinda, the chairperson of the Komb-Green Solutions that leads the exercise in the area.

He said one of the children was breathing faintly, but succumbed before they could rush to the nearest hospital.

Expressing the concern about the increasing number of infants' bodies being collected, Okinda said the dumped bodies could be a result of covert illegal abortion procedures by unregistered clinics in the sprawling slum.

“We believe that some of these unregistered clinics have been procuring abortions and dumping the dead bodies in the river,” he said, urging the national government to intervene.

Four bodies of adults have been retrieved from the river in addition to the now eight infants since the launch of the initiative late last year by the governor.

Last week, Sonko asked the police to move swiftly and investigate mysterious instances of dead bodies being retrieved from the rivers in Nairobi.

The Ngarisha Jiji Initiative entails unblocking the sewer lines, clearing mounds of garbage, landscaping (beautification) and promoting responsible garbage disposal.

The clean-up is also focused on restoring Nairobi River and its tributaries including Ngong, Mathare, Mbagathi, Kirichwa Kubwa and Kirichwa Ndogo among others.

Sonko wants probe as body retrieved from Nairobi River

Fourth body discovered floating in the water at Kware Ward Embakasi South.
News
6 days ago

Nairobi River chokes on raw human and industrial waste, but all is not lost

Today, Nairobi is a dead river – or nearly so – just like the Dead Sea.
Counties
2 days ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GORDON OSEN News Journalist
News
18 May 2019 - 17:20

Most Popular

  1. Corridors of Power
    11h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Corridors of Power
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Somali Islamists now target Kenyan recruits
    1d ago Big Read

  4. When not all that glitters is gold
    1d ago Big Read

Latest Videos