Ruto defends Uhuru over fake gold scam

A section of Jubilee MPs have told ODM leader Raila Odinga to state what he knows about the fake gold scandal.

They said Interior CS Fred Matiang’i should also explain how the country’s security was protecting the premises with fake gold.

Speaking in Endebess and Saboti constituencies on Saturday when they accompanied Deputy President William Ruto during the launch of various development projects, the lawmakers asked Matiang’i to state what he knows about it.

The leaders were Governors Patrick Khaemba (Trans Nzoia) and Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu), MPs Robert Pukose (Endebess), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Janet Nangabo (Women Rep, Trans Nzoia), Rahab Mukami (Women Rep, Nyeri), Mathias Robi (Kuria West), Janet Jepkemboi (Turbo), Gabriel Tongoyo (Narok West), Fred Kapondi (Mt Elgon) and Owen Baya (Kilifi North).

A leaked audio put Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula at the heart of the multi-million shilling fake gold scandal.

In the audio conversation, Wetang'ula dropped the names of Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta to assure a Dubai gold investor believed to be Ali Zandi that their detained consignment would be released.

Waititu told those named in the scandal not to drag Uhuru into the mess, saying they should bear their own burden.

“They should return the money they falsely obtained from the deal,” he said.

Waititu accused Raila of "lecturing" politicians on corruption yet his name was brought up the in the scam.

Ruto also told the opposition to leave the President’s name out of the scam.

“I tell our brothers in the opposition not to import their bad habits to Jubilee; they should shun engaging in dirty deals, corruption and coning others,” said the Deputy President.

"These people who are political conmen turned business conmen should carry their cross alone”.

Jumwa told Matiang'i to step aside over the scandal.