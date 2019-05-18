Matungu MP surrenders to police, a day after Echesa, Malala arrested

Matungu MP Justus Murunga has surrendered to police for interrogation over the killings in his constituency.

Police in Kakamega had on Friday given Murunga six hours to report to a police station and record a statement, failing which police would consider him a key suspect in the killings.

Murunga turned himself in at the Kakamega central police station on Saturday morning.

"He came in this morning with his lawyer and is being interrogated by the DCI,” Kakamega county police commander Wilkister Vera said.

It is unclear whether the MP will be released or detained after recording his statement.

Vera said that a decision will be made as to whether or not the first time MP will be charged.

Murunga escaped arrest on Friday after attending function attended by Deputy President William Ruto at former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale’s residence in Malinya, Ikolomani.

Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa, who was in the same convoy, was intercepted by DCI officers and arrested in Kakamega town on Friday.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala was also arrested in connection with the Matungu killing fields.

He was arrested in Kisumu where he was attending a workshop with journalists from Kakamega county.

On Friday, Western regional police commander Rashid Yakub said that more politicians, both sitting and former were being sought over the murders.

Murunga has been calling for thorough investigations into the killings of his constituents by a gang calling itself 42 brothers. He earlier said that he was ready to be investigated over the killings as the area MP.

On Wednesday, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i declared a major security operation in Matungu sub-county to crash the gang that is blamed for killing over 30 people in Kakamega county in less than four months.