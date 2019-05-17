You're in heaven but not so far, Angel — father

Slain KeMU student Ann Kanario was laid to rest on Wednesday at her family home at Kieiya village in Igembe Central, Meru county.

Ann Kanario, a Kenya Methodist University Meru student, was murdered in her rental house near the institution. A male student hung from the rafters.

Those who spoke at her funeral said it was high time the country sought a solution to the rampant murders.

They proposed guidance and counselling among the youths in churches and institutions.

Kanario’s sister Winfred Kinya described her sister as loving, jovial, a mentor, adviser and a pillar in the family.

Kinya, who wailed as she read her tribute, said it will be impossible to erase the memories of her sister, "the privilege of joy and pride that came with her and her association".

"The bond between us is extraordinary, we did so much together, and you were my adviser and mentor. I remember as little girls, people asked, if we were twins and we would reply in unison,” Kinya said.

Kanario’s father Isaac Kaura said, “You left us with broken hearts, not knowing what to do but we find comfort in your memory.

"Though you are in heaven, you aren’t very far. You touched many hearts as only an Angel would," Kaura said.

The bodies of Chuka University's Obed Nyaga Njagi and that of Kanario were found on May 6 in Kanario's rental house outside the university's Meru campus.

Kanario, who was pursuing a degree in Business Administration, was found in a pool of blood. Obed was hanged from the rafters.