Moi Girls School rape suspect arrested

Last year's Nairobi Moi Girls rape saga sprung to life yesterday after DCI investigators revealed that they had arrested a 29-year-old man believed to be the rapist.

The breakthrough comes close to a year after the shocking incident that led to the retirement of the school's headmistress.

DCI chief Georg Kinoti announced on tweeter that a suspect, whose identity was not revealed, had been arrested by DCI officers from Kilimani.

Kinoti said the suspect had been identified by the 16-year-old student who was allegedly defiled in the school compound.

Investigators said the suspect was among a group of actors who had visited the school and performed a play.

“Detectives handling the case are carrying out further enquiries including a DNA analysis to scientifically link the suspect to the offence," the DCI chief said.

Last evening, an investigator at Kilimani police station said officers had taken a fresh DNA samples from the suspectand taken to the Government Chemist for analysis.

The samples will be marched with another 42 taken from all men who were at the school when the offence was committed.

Male teachers, construction workers, cooks and spouses of female teachers at the school are among the 42 people whose DNA samples were taken for investigationby Government Chemist.

Close to 90 people were made to record statements. Results from Government Chemist which took close to three months of analysis failed to link any of the men whose samples were analyzed to the crime.

At the time, the victim identified her attacker as a short, stout man with squinting eyes. A police source said the arrested man had features similar to the description given by the victim.