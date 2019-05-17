KRA allowed to close tax evasion probe

A Kiambu court has allowed KRA officers to close investigations into some Safaricom lines suspected to have been used in multi-billion-shilling tax evasion cases.

Senior principal magistrate Stella Atambo had granted Kenya Revenue Authority investigators 30 days to probe the mobile phone lines.

When the matter came up for mention to confirm progress of the investigations, the prosecution informed the court that the probe is over and that some suspects have already been arrested.

A KRA officer told the court his office received intelligence indicating that the Safaricom lines in their possession were suspected to have been used in tax evasion.

Last year a team of investigators from DCI camped at the KRA probing the alleged multi-billion shilling tax evasion racket and payment of kickbacks to allow contraband goods into the market.

After the investigation, a number of of suspects were arrested and arraigned for evasion of tax and other related offences.

At one point DCI George Kinoti was reported to have personally led a team of detectives to KRA headquarters for two consecutive days, before he delegated the task to the Nairobi head of DCI Nicholas Kamwende.

The latest investigation was prompted by reports that some officials in the agency involved in clearance of goods were abetting crimes.