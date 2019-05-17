Extend Huduma Namba deadline, urge Naivasha residents

Naivasha residents have asked the government for an extension of the Huduma Namba registration deadline.

Hundreds of flower farm workers fear they may be locked out due to their work schedule.

Resident Mary Waithera said many of her colleagues leave for work early in the morning and return late in the evening when the centres have closed.

“So many have not registered and there were no plans to have the clerks carrying out the exercise pitch a tent in the flower farms,” she said.

The exercise enters its second last day on Friday. The deadline is Saturday. Interior

On Monday Interior CS Fred Matiang'i said the government will not extend the registration.

A visit to registration centres found wananchi in long queues waiting to register. However, only 20 people are registered per day.

Frustrated residents have called for an extension of the registration period and an increase in the number of machines.

Youth leader James Kimantu said residents queue from as early as 3am only to be sent away at the end of the day with nothing to show for their patience.

He said women and children are the most affected as they line up in dusty compounds under the scorching sun.

“The only alternative is for government to extend the deadline if it is to achieve the desired results, otherwise the few centres that are here cannot meet the growing number of residents,” Kimantu said.

Patrick Muniu said if the government was keen on registering all Kenyans, it would have made the machines available at all election centres just like the IEBC.

“We cannot queue here with schoolchildren. The government should have made it possible for them to register in school rather than forcing them [to come] here,” he said.

