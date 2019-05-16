Six Communications Authority officials arrested over tender irregularities

EACC detectives on Thursday arrested six officials from the Communications Authority of Kenya over procurement irregularities.

This is after DPP Noordin Haji approved their prosecution.

The six are Joyce Nyambache Osinde (Assitant Director and Head of Procurement), Stanley K. Kibe (Tender Committee Member), Leo Kibet Boruett (Tender Committee Member), Vincent Ngundi (Tender Committee Member), Jane Jeptanui Rotich (Tender Committee Member), and Philip Kiplangat (Tender Committee Member).

The commission compiled a complete file of investigation for the DPP on January 16.

The anti-corruption agency said three more suspects connected to the case are still at large.

The three are Mutua Muthusi (former CAK director), Peris Nkonge and John Omo.

EACC has been investigating allegations of procurement irregularities against the Assistant Director of Procurement at the CAK.

Joyce Nyamba is alleged for having an upper hand during the evaluation of the tender for renovation of the Authorities Agriculturalist Society of Kenya show.

The DPP in his letter dated May 6 returned the file to EACC and gave consent to arraign the suspects.

Those in custody are being processed to be charged.