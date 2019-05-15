MPs join senator in war against Governor Sang'

Two Nandi MPs have differed with Governor Stephen Sang over the management and distribution of resources meant for various projects in the county.

Aldai MP Cornelius Serem and his Mosop counterpart Vincent Tuwei, called for investigations to establish the status of the county’s finances.

“We are all in agreement that our county government is heading in the wrong direction owing to stalled projects, outright mismanagement and a lack of accountability,” Tuwei said.

Serem asked Sang to personally take responsibility since he was elected to spearhead development in the county.

The Aldai legislator called for the completion of county government offices – a project initiated by the previous administration – Kipchoge Keino stadium and 65 early childhood education centres.

The MPs demanded a detailed explanation from Sang on the whereabouts of Sh114 million allocated to ECD centre.

“When I took over as MP for Aldai, I ensured that all the CDF projects started by my predecessor, Sally Kosgei, were completed. Why is it different at the county government?” Serem asked.

Tuwei said they were relying on the Auditor General’s report on how the county finances had been plundered.

“The Auditor General in his annual report has elaborated the manner in which the resources of the county have been misused. We, as MPs, have no option but to demand answers,” Tuwei said.

The MPs, who were speaking to journalists in Kapsabet yesterday, questioned the manner in which Sang appointed an ad hoc committee to investigate corruption in the county.

They joined Senator Cherargei and county representatives in opposing the committee.

They say the committee members lack independence since they were junior officers at the county.

MCAs Emmanuel Rono (Ol’Lessos), Gideon Koech (Nandi Hills), Orsbon Komen (Terik) and Kipkirui Chepkwony (Tinderet) have vowed to push for a parallel committee from the county assembly.

Last week, a planned demonstration against graft failed after one of the protest leaders disappeared with banners and placards meant to be used during the march.

The organisers led by Jubilee county chairman Sammy Biwott suspended the demo to a later date due to “arm-twisting by the security” and compromise of some members.

