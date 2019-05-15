I'll crush those who politicise new curriculum - Magoha

"I don't play politics and will crush anybody who will play politics with the new curriculum."

This was the chilling warning Education CS George Magoha sent to those opposed to the implementation of the new curriculum.

The warning comes as talks between Kenya National Union of Teachers Union and the Education ministry scheduled to take place on Tuesday collapsed.

The ministry did not give a reason for calling off the meeting. An invite to the Knut was said to have been rejected by the union leaders.

Magoha said the radical changes across the ministry will spare those who are ready to work with him and added that more changes will be done.

“I want to have a critical team in the ministry that shall help me to deliver the competency-based curriculum. If you don’t belong to that team, you can help me to do other things,” Magoha said.

He spoke on Wednesday at KICD headquarters while launching the National Curriculum Policy.

Magoha maintained that the CBC rollout is unstoppable. He said the Grade 4 will be rolled out in 2020, but the road map will be ready by September.

He said 91,000 teachers have been trained on CBC and are in a better position to deliver.

Magoha added that his Ministry has held more than 20 consultative meetings with different stakeholders in education.

Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion has opposed the CBC implementation saying that it has been done without any session paper.

Magoha accused Knut of having hidden and ill intentions by opposing the implementation of the new curriculum.

The CS also criticised Sossion for threatening to block the training of primary school teachers.