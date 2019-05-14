THEY WANT TO SECEDE

Two Sabaot MPs slam Wetang’ula over petition

Minority group in Bungoma has written to Senate wanting to move to Tans-Nzoia county.

In Summary

• Ford Kenya party leader says he would not allow administrative boundaries of two counties altered.

• But Trans- Nzoia Senator Michael Mbito and Endebess MP Robert Pukose say Sabaot have a right to be administrated from where they want.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula addresses the press outside the municipal building in Bungoma town
OPPOSED: Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula addresses the press outside the municipal building in Bungoma town
Image: JOHN NALIANYA

Two legislators have criticised Senator Moses Wetang'ula for his opposition to the quest by members of the Sabaot community  in Bungoma to be governed from Trans-Nzoia county.

Wetang'ula a week ago vowed to resist a petition before the Senate by the minority group residing in Mt Elgon. They want to be moved from Bungoma.

The Ford Kenya party leader said he would not allow the administrative boundaries of the two counties to be interfered with.

 

But speaking at the weekend, Trans- Nzoia Senator Michael Mbito and Endebess MP Robert Pukose said the community have right to be administrated from whenever they want.

Mbito said it was unfortunate that his colleague has failed to defend the rights of the minority and yet he is opposed to their clamour to 'secede' from the county.

"The community members are desperate after being locked out from theBungoma county government. Its ironical that Wetang'ula who should be fighting for them has been mum but is now vocal in dismissing their petition to exit the county."

Pukose defended the action taken by the community to petition the Senate, noting that granting the group their prayer would end to the historical injustices they have suffered.

In the petition, the group argues that the push by members of the minority community to be administrated from Trans-Nzoia county in the Rift Valley started immediately after Independence.

Daniel Chepkrin and Masuti Chemasuet, signatories of the petition, say the minority community reside in the two counties despite their small numbers, leading to their marginalization.

"Everyone has a constitutional right to stay where they want or come up with a petition. Together with Mbito, we will mobilize our colleagues to see to it that the petition goes through,” Pukose said.

MORE:

Wetang’ula bankrolled by Jubilee – MP

Sirisia MP John Walukhe yesterday claimed that Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula is being funded by Jubilee to run his political activities.He ...
Counties
3 years ago

Wetang’ula date with IEBC today

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula will in a week know whether his name will be struck off the voter register.The Supreme Court upheld a High Court ...
News
3 years ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by JOHN NALIANYA Reporter
News
14 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Nema turns the heat on manufacturers over non-woven bags
    7m ago News

  2. Uhuru resurfaces, signs new drugs law
    7m ago News

  3. Youth most hit by road accidents, says NTSA
    7m ago News

  4. MPs hail award of uniform tenders to local firms
    7m ago News

  5. NTSA suspends sacco licence after bus accident
    7m ago News

Latest Videos