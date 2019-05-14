Two Sabaot MPs slam Wetang’ula over petition

Two legislators have criticised Senator Moses Wetang'ula for his opposition to the quest by members of the Sabaot community in Bungoma to be governed from Trans-Nzoia county.

Wetang'ula a week ago vowed to resist a petition before the Senate by the minority group residing in Mt Elgon. They want to be moved from Bungoma.

The Ford Kenya party leader said he would not allow the administrative boundaries of the two counties to be interfered with.

But speaking at the weekend, Trans- Nzoia Senator Michael Mbito and Endebess MP Robert Pukose said the community have right to be administrated from whenever they want.

Mbito said it was unfortunate that his colleague has failed to defend the rights of the minority and yet he is opposed to their clamour to 'secede' from the county.

"The community members are desperate after being locked out from theBungoma county government. Its ironical that Wetang'ula who should be fighting for them has been mum but is now vocal in dismissing their petition to exit the county."

Pukose defended the action taken by the community to petition the Senate, noting that granting the group their prayer would end to the historical injustices they have suffered.

In the petition, the group argues that the push by members of the minority community to be administrated from Trans-Nzoia county in the Rift Valley started immediately after Independence.

Daniel Chepkrin and Masuti Chemasuet, signatories of the petition, say the minority community reside in the two counties despite their small numbers, leading to their marginalization.

"Everyone has a constitutional right to stay where they want or come up with a petition. Together with Mbito, we will mobilize our colleagues to see to it that the petition goes through,” Pukose said.