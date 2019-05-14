Kenya committed to supporting peace in Great Lakes - AG Kihara

The UN has commended Kenya for its commitment to support peace and security within the Great Lakes Region.

UN special envoy for the Great Lakes Region, Huang Xia, praised Kenya on Tuesday when he paid a courtesy call to the Attorney General.

Xia affirmed Kenya's gesture as a promoter of cohesion and co-existence among states in a region was in tandem with the country’s commitment of its membership in the International Conference on the Great Lakes (ICGLR).

ICGLR is an inter-governmental organisation of African countries whose objective is to promote sustainable peace and development.

Kenya is currently hosting eight Ministers of Justice and Attorneys General from the Great Lakes Region for a high-level regional conference on justice and good governance.

The two-day conference was opened by Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa.

Attorney General Kihara Kariuki reassured the Special Envoy of the Government’s continued support of all the peace processes and initiatives within the African continent.

The Chief Legal advisor stated that "we cannot ignore the fact that the region has had a multiplicity of conflicts, crisis, and hostilities as a result of the interests and agenda of external parties outside the continent. "

"Kenya has been a victim of these conflicts and as a nation, we shall do everything within our ability to ensure that peace and stability in the region are enjoyed by all. That remains our commitment,” he added.

The UN Special Envoy highlighted the many opportunities Africa had that were fundamental for the consolidation and amplification of the region's strengths.

“The focus is on the consolidation of peace and security for inclusive development both politically and economically for of all countries," he said.

“Under the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, member states have agreed to put behind their differences and focus on the essentials of overcoming these challenges for the development of the entire region. This is the commitment of all the member states of the Great Lakes Region,” he added.

The Attorney General used the analogy of plants to illustrate the diversity of African countries.

“Flowers have different colours and fragrances which enhance their beauty; this is the same with Africa. We appreciate our unique diversities of cultures, faiths, outlooks yet we are all dependent on each other,” he said.

Kihara will give a keynote address on behalf of President Uhuru Kenyatta during the meeting.

He will witness the adoption of the Declaration on how to strengthen the capacity of member states in the fight against impunity while reinforcing the rule of law.

International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) member states include Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Republic of South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania and Zambia.