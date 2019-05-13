Veteran Kericho scribe buried

At least 500 journalists on Saturday converged at Kapsuser in Kericho to pay their last respects to their departed colleague Moses Marta.

Marta died on Sunday, May 5, at Tenwek Mission Hospital in Bomet county. He was the Kericho county information officer.

The Principal Secretary for Communication Jerome Ochieng in a condolence message read on his behalf by the director of Government Advertising Agency Gwaro Ogaro eulogized the late Marta as a journalist who for 33 years dedicated his life to serving his country.

“Marta served in various capacities in the ministry of information from a reporter, assistant information officer, district information officer to head of KNA Kericho and county information office,” Ochieng said.

The PS said that the journalist served the counties of Nakuru, Samburu, Nandi, Kisumu, Siaya, Nairobi, Uasin Gishu,Elgeyo Marakwet and Kericho and out of his out his outstanding services he was awarded Distinguished Service Medal (DSM) in 1996 by the retired president Daniel Arap Moi.

“Marta mentored many journalists in his career, the reason we are having representation from many media houses present, as many here today had gone through his hands in our internship program,” Ogaro said.

His widow, Agnes Marta, moved mourners when she said her husband loved his job to the extent of doing stories using a laptop from his hospital bed.

“You have left behind wonderful memories to the family and your colleagues. You were our pastor, a mentor, a father and a husband and we are grateful for everything. We shared jokes even you were in great pain. We will miss you,” she said.

Ogaro challenged journalists to work hard as the late Marta who despite ill health met and sometimes surpassed his targets.

Journalists who spoke eulogized their late colelague as a great teacher who would go out of his way to help them grow in their careers.

Marta was due to retire in October on medical grounds after he was diagnosed with a nerves disease in 2013 which paralyzed his legs.