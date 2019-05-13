President Uhuru is busy working, says State House

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena has finally answered Kenyans on Twitter asking about the President’s whereabouts.

She said President Uhuru Kenyatta is around and carrying out his duties.

"The President is around, it doesn't mean that because he is not seen in public he is not there, he has an office where he goes every day and he is working on several things,” Dena posted on Twitter on Monday morning.

State House, on its Twitter handle, said Uhuru attended a meeting with executives from Global Fund on May 3 and there was a statement about it.

For the past week, Kenyans on social media have been asking about Uhuru's whereabouts since his return from China two weeks ago.

The President has not been seen in any public forum.

Dena used the opportunity to dismiss reports that there were differences between her and Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita.

Waita has on several occasions issued statements that should have ordinarily come from the State House spokesperson.

"There is a difference between Nzioka Waita's role and my role and it is not true that there's any conflict. When it requires him to speak or respond to an issue of public interest then he does so because he too works for the same President and our goal is the same," Dena said.

She, however, admitted to weaknesses in communication since she took over the job from now Kenya's high commissioner to the UK Manoah Esipisu.

"I agree that the communication from my side as the StateHouse Spokesperson has had a setback, and I accept that a mistake was made, but I am focused and I am going to make things right and share information more frequently with the media and the public," Dena said.