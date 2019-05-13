Macharia: Stalled Sh64bn JKIA job to be reviewed

The government is analysing the benefits of the stalled JKIA project and its cost.

Kenya risks losing Sh4.3 billion in the Greenfield terminal project.

This follows termination of the Sh64 billion tender awarded to two Chinese firms — Anhui Construction Engineering Group and China Aero-Technology International Engineering Corporation.

On Friday, Transport CS James Macharia said cost-benefit analysis is being discussed.

"We are looking at the cost of the project vis-à-vis the benefits and our financial obligations,"Macharia said.

The CS said the way forward on the Greenfield Terminal will be agreed on after issues surrounding it have been ironed out.

He however hinted the government could consider dropping the project.

"What is important for JKIA is to make sure that current terminals are properly utilized. We have passengers like five million coming in every year but those terminals have got the capacity of up to 12 million passengers,"Macharia said.

JKIA has five terminals, which are A, B, C, D and E.

"We do not need another terminal right now. But in the future, we may do and when we do, the most likely option is for the private sector to do it,"he said.

Macharia said airports are very lucrative in terms of business.

Economic Survey 2019 shows the number of passengers passing through JKIA increased by 9.6 per cent to eight million in 2018.

Mombasa International Airport increased by 25 per cent to 1.5 million during the review period.

The number of passengers handled in other airports increased by 37.5 per cent from 1.6 million in 2017 to 2.2 million in 2018.

The National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee has summoned governors Francis Kimemia of Nyandarua and Embu’s Martin Wambora to shed light on the project.

Wambora was Kenya Airports Authority chairman at the time it was initiated.

Kimemia issued communication contradicting the board’s position that the project be cancelled.