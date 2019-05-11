Shock as Kisumu schoolgirl dies mysteriously

TRAGEDY

Police and education officials in Kisumu County are investigating the death of a 13-year-old Form One student at Kisumu Girls High School.

Anastasia Chepkemboi was on Friday pronounced dead upon arrival at Kisumu county hospital where she was rushed for treatment.

Kisumu county police commander Benson Maweu said the student was reported to have woken up in good health for morning preps before she became unwell. 

 

“As the students broke for breakfast, her fellow students realised that she got worse and she was rushed to the hospital where she died on arrival,” Maweu said. 

He said the girl hailed from Nandi county and the parents had been informed of her death. 

County director of education Isaac Atebe said they received a report in the morning about the incident and informed the parents and police.

Efforts to reach the school’s principal were futile as calls to her went answered.

 

by BY FAITH MATETE and MAURICE ALAL
