Don't blame us for late fire response, Meru officers say

Meru county officials and fire fighters have expressed concern over increased attacks on fire engines when they respond to emergencies.

County chief of staff Gidion Kimathi and fire fighters team leader Joseph Njoroge have appealed to residents to pass accurate information when fire breaks out rather than turn against the engines and their operators.

Kimathi said the county will sink boreholes at every fire station to help refill the engines for quick response.

Timau MCA George Collabo said most fire outbreaks cannot be responded to promptly because traders and residents have built on road reserves.

The county government of Meru partnered with UK fire and rescue teams (Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghermshire) to train the Meru officers.

Njoroge said it is not their fault to arrive late at scenes of fire because residents fail to give crucial information through hotlines in good time.

There have been many fire outbreaks within the county.

Last month, a couple and their two sons were burnt beyond recognition in Kathera, South Imenti.

Deputy Governor Titus Ntuchiu asked for thorough investigations to establish the cause of fires.