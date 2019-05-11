Counterfeits good for economy, says Kuria

• Kuria says Kenyans importing goods from China have suffered because they are labelled counterfeit.
• Says some the goods confiscated by the government are not produced locally.
Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has said he supports importation of counterfeit goods that are not produced locally.
Speaking in Kiambu town on Friday, Kuria said Kenyans importing goods from China have suffered because they are being labelled counterfeit. They are losing a lot of money yet the goods are not available locally, he said.
“How do you tell someone who has used a lot of money to import mobile phones covers that they are counterfeit and are confiscated by the government yet they are not locally made? If it is made here, show us to go and buy. Let us counterfeit. One day we will be able to make genuine things,” Kuria said.
The MP urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack Trade and Industrialisation CS Peter Munya as he has failed. He said Munya has denied Kenyans their right to employment by directing that cargo inspection be done from places of origin.
“Before, Kenyans importing different goods used to come together and combine them into one container. Now one has to put only one commodity into the container, which is very costly making it difficult for Kenyans to import and conduct business,” said Kuria.
Trade CS Munya in January said the Kenya Bureau of Standards will no longer be allowed to carry out inspection for goods entering the Kenyan market without a Pre-Export Verification of Conformity to Standards (PVOC).
Importers have since faulted the move that has seen them loose and use a lot of money, accusing the government killing business.
Kuria said that Mt Kenya region has not benefited from the presidency although it has several Cabinet Secretaries.
He said the President needs to be told the truth about the country situation, that people are suffering as they are hungry. They do not have money nor can they conduct business at ease.
“Please, Mr President dissolve this Cabinet. This Cabinet is not telling you the truth. This Cabinet is extending the distance between you and the people. Appoint people who will bring you to the people so that you may see their problems firsthand,”Kuria said.
He added that there is still time to deliver Agenda Four if he dissolves the Cabinet and makes a fresh start.