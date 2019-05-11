Counterfeits good for economy, says Kuria

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has said he supports importation of counterfeit goods that are not produced locally.

Speaking in Kiambu town on Friday, Kuria said Kenyans importing goods from China have suffered because they are being labelled counterfeit. They are losing a lot of money yet the goods are not available locally, he said.

“How do you tell someone who has used a lot of money to import mobile phones covers that they are counterfeit and are confiscated by the government yet they are not locally made? If it is made here, show us to go and buy. Let us counterfeit. One day we will be able to make genuine things,” Kuria said.

The MP urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack Trade and Industrialisation CS Peter Munya as he has failed. He said Munya has denied Kenyans their right to employment by directing that cargo inspection be done from places of origin.

“Before, Kenyans importing different goods used to come together and combine them into one container. Now one has to put only one commodity into the container, which is very costly making it difficult for Kenyans to import and conduct business,” said Kuria.