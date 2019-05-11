Constitutional changes should benefit Kenyans, not politicians - Ruto

• The DP said Kenyans are not ready for the changes of the Constitutional reforms to favour politicians to get powers and positions in the government.
Deputy President William Ruto has said any constitutional changes should be beneficial to Kenyans and not the political class.
Ruto said Kenyans are interested in initiatives aimed at transforming their lives but not playing second fiddle to those ‘seeking political glory’.
"We cannot keep on talking of politics at all to change and improves lives of politicians and their positions in the government. Kenya is not only meant for politicians, it's for the all 45 million people. We can't deal only with necessities of politicians." he spoke at Lokichar Turkana South
“The changes the people of Kenya are expecting are changes in their lives in education, roads, the connection of electricity, water and not in the fortunes of politicians,” Ruto said.
“Those telling us that there are changes coming should know that Kenyans want changes that can transform their lives and not the ones that can benefit few individuals,” he added.
Present were Governor Josephat Nanok and Turkana South MP James Lomenen.
The DP said competition for positions and power ended during the last general election, saying it was now time for leaders to focus on development.
Governor Nanok said those calling for Constitutional changes should be clear over the issue, saying they will not allow anyone to interfere with the devolved unit of governance.
“Those who want change of the Constitution should come out clear on the matter. We will not accept anyone to interfere with the counties. It should be clear that any changes should benefit Kenyans and not a few,” Governor Nanok said.
He said they would not accept any move to merge counties and compel the people to seek for services from for instance, Nakuru, the regional headquarters for Rift Valley region.
“We are just waiting for the referendum question before making our decision. Devolution has transformed lives of many Kenyans especially those in rural areas and we will not accept any changes aimed at interfering with the current set up,” Nanok said.
He said the 14 Governors from Rift Valley were united and will speak with one voice ahead of the 2022 general election.
“Kenyans are watching Rift Valley in giving the country direction on matters of leadership ahead of 2022. This is why as Governors from this region we are united so as to have strong bargaining power,” the governor said.