Constitutional changes should benefit Kenyans, not politicians - Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has said any constitutional changes should be beneficial to Kenyans and not the political class.

Ruto said Kenyans are interested in initiatives aimed at transforming their lives but not playing second fiddle to those ‘seeking political glory’.

The DP said Kenyans are not ready for the changes of the Constitutional reforms to favour politicians to get powers and positions in the government.

"We cannot keep on talking of politics at all to change and improves lives of politicians and their positions in the government. Kenya is not only meant for politicians, it's for the all 45 million people. We can't deal only with necessities of politicians." he spoke at Lokichar Turkana South

“The changes the people of Kenya are expecting are changes in their lives in education, roads, the connection of electricity, water and not in the fortunes of politicians,” Ruto said.

“Those telling us that there are changes coming should know that Kenyans want changes that can transform their lives and not the ones that can benefit few individuals,” he added.

Present were Governor Josephat Nanok and Turkana South MP James Lomenen.