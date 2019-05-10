Turkana Cuban doc cuts movement for fear of abduction

Cuban Doctor Rogers Gonzalez, a family physician at Lodwar Referral Hospital in Turkana, has said he has reduced movement to avoid being abducted by al Shabaab militants.

On April 12, two Cuban doctors were abducted in Mandera town by suspected al Shabaab militants from Somalia and they remain missing as clan elders and both governments try to secure their release.

The government has not given an update on efforts to rescue physician Herera Correa and surgeon Landy Rodriguez.

Speaking to the Star on Thursday at his office, Gonzalez said the government has provided security at his working place but not at where he stays.

"Following the abduction of my colleagues in Mandera town, I have minimised my movements in Lodwar town for my safety as I'm only moving from home to hospital. It's difficult but I'm trying to be cautious because you don't know what might happen," he said.

The doctor has urged the county and national governments to ensure doctors' protection from the militants.

He said he needs safety to continue to serve Turkana residents.

Turkana Health executive Jane Ajele told the Star on phone they have made arrangements with the office of the county commissioner to ensure the Cuban doctor is provided with enough security both at work and his residence.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)