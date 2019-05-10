The impact of counterfeits in Kenya, KOT have their say

Kenyans on Friday took to Twitter and spoke out on the impact counterfeit products are having on them through the hashtag #OrphansOfCorruption.

In April alone, the anti-counterfeit authority (ACA) seized goods valued at more than Sh100 million.

Some Twitter users spoke about the counterfeit goods that are available to purchase.

“The most counterfeited goods in the market are mobile phones at 51.8 per cent, alcohol at 30.8 per cent, DVD players at 26.4 per cent while bottled water is at 24 per cent,” tweeted user African Beauty said.

In a thread, Damian spoke about the most common products being counterfeited including, sugar, cooking oil, underwear, clothes shoes and costumes, assorted electronics, motor spare parts, drugs, medicine and contraceptives such as condoms, and the on-high-demand, alcoholic beverages.

Others shared the incidents taking place as a result of counterfeit goods being sold.

“The little corruption you engage in and the little corruption another person engages in is what is killing us,” Teddy tweeted.

Graci said, “A family in Ongata, Rongai had their multi-million house burned down when the counterfeit 'Samsung' battery that was in a hoverboard they bought in a shop along a famous avenue in Nairobi exploded.”

“The urge of richness is killing us yet they will want our vote come election year. We will forget all this and give them power again to kill us. Nobody is a saint in this country even the saved ones will be in need of richness,” Calvo said.

“Eveready company which had been operating in the country for decades had to close down shop at its Nakuru factory following the influx of cheap substandard battery brands in the Kenyan market,” said Kevin.

On Monday this week, the ACA executive director Elema Halake said among nabbed goods included electrical appliances, sportswear, and equipment of premium trademarks, motor vehicle spare parts, digital TV antennas, and toners.