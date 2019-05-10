MESSY AFFAIR

Bungoma spent Sh10m on wrong books for new syllabus

'Islamic books were oversupplied and distributed in schools'

In Summary

• Education chief officer Rose Situma blames the supplier for the anomaly.

• The chief officer claims Islamic books were oversupplied and not in the syllabus.

Bungoma governor Wyclife Wangamati during the launch of the books
Bungoma governor Wyclife Wangamati Bungoma governor Wyclife Wangamati during the launch of the books
Image: JOHN NALIANYA

The Bungoma county government spent Sh10 million on ECDE books that are not in the competency-based curriculum. 

Education chief officer Rose Situma on Thursday blamed the supplier for the anomaly. She said the supplier, a reputable company that was recommended by the Ministry of Education, has agreed to take responsibility.

“We bought Early Childhood Development Education textbooks for environmental activities, English, Kiswahili, CRE and IRE. But Islamic books were oversupplied and distributed in schools," Situma told journalists in her office.

She said Islamic religious textbooks were distributed to non-Muslim learners who should have been supplied with Christian Religious Education textbooks.

“Out of the 40,000 textbooks bought, 4,000 copies were Islamic religious books. The supplier has accepted that we return them, and they will be exchanged," Situma said.

She said the procurement process was done above board and in accordance with the law. 

But some teachers, who sought anonymity, questioned why the county did not cross-check the books when they were delivered.

The ECD books displayed during the launch
ECD books The ECD books displayed during the launch
Image: JOHN NALIANYA

“Some things are not adding up. When you make such an order, you must ensure you countercheck during delivery. This is basically a scam,” a teacher said.

The teacher further said most teachers were not consulted during the purchase of the books and when they raised the anomalies they were threatened by senior county officials.

Situma denied that ECDE teachers are being threatened by some senior education bosses.

Edited by Pamela Wanambisi

MORE:

We've involved stakeholders in new syllabus, says Magoha

Says parents are the most important stakeholders.
News
3 days ago

New curriculum to drive Kenya's growth — Kibwana

System has put the Education ministry at loggerheads with KNUT officials
Counties
1 week ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by JOHN NALIANYA Reporter
News
10 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Kenya Food and Drug Authority planned
    2h ago News

  2. Suspect in minor's HIV infection charged
    2h ago News

  3. Couple's fight causes fire destroying 300 houses
    2h ago News

  4. Affordable homes ready in September - CS Macharia
    2h ago News

  5. She was too young to marry my son, says mother
    2h ago News

Latest Videos