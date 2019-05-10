Bungoma spent Sh10m on wrong books for new syllabus

The Bungoma county government spent Sh10 million on ECDE books that are not in the competency-based curriculum.

Education chief officer Rose Situma on Thursday blamed the supplier for the anomaly. She said the supplier, a reputable company that was recommended by the Ministry of Education, has agreed to take responsibility.

“We bought Early Childhood Development Education textbooks for environmental activities, English, Kiswahili, CRE and IRE. But Islamic books were oversupplied and distributed in schools," Situma told journalists in her office.

She said Islamic religious textbooks were distributed to non-Muslim learners who should have been supplied with Christian Religious Education textbooks.

“Out of the 40,000 textbooks bought, 4,000 copies were Islamic religious books. The supplier has accepted that we return them, and they will be exchanged," Situma said.

She said the procurement process was done above board and in accordance with the law.

But some teachers, who sought anonymity, questioned why the county did not cross-check the books when they were delivered.