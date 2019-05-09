Family of Bungoma girl hit by county car cries foul

The family of a nine-year-old girl who was knocked down by a Bungoma county vehicle is crying foul over the manner in which the case is being handled.

Kilobi Patience was hit near a police roadblock in Ndengelwa on April 1 by a car belonging to the Ministry of Livestock. The police took the girl to Bungoma Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue thinking she was dead.

But mortuary attendants discovered she was still alive. The police then took her to Bungoma West Hospital where she is detained after accruing a Sh1.4 million bill.

The girl's mother Elizabeth Barasa said her daughter, who is a pupil at Sunny Junior Academy, was involved in an accident while going to school.

"She was examined at Bungoma West Hospital and was found to have fractured both hands and some ribs. She also suffered internal bleeding," Barasa said.

Efforts by the Star to get a comment from the county government were unsuccessful. Calls and text messages sent to director of communications Tim Machi's phone went unanswered.

Bungoma police boss Wilson Nanga on Wednesday told the Star in his office the accident was reported and the police are still carrying out investigations.

"The problem is the family has no witnesses. However, we are probing the issue and the county driver will be charged," he said.

Barasa said her daughter has been detained by the hospital despite being discharged because the family is unable to clear her bill.