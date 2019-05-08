Wanyonyi says land grabbers colluding with city officials

PUBLIC LAND AT RISK

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi has said some county officials are colluding with cartels to grab public land.

Wanyonyi addressed the media on Tuesday when he visited the scene where angry youths demolished illegal structures in Gigiri.

He has vowed to fight land grabbers together with the residents, adding that Gigiri is a high security place whereby a fire station should be active to respond to any emergency.

“This is an area with high security. Many times we have had fire disasters and fire engines have to come from town. We must protect this area.”

Wanyonyi said land grabbing in Gigiri is well-connected to corruption, where the persons trusted to protect public property are the ones dishing it out.

“Those who are given the mandate to protect our property are the ones who are being compromised and giving away our land,” the legislator said.

Last year, Governor Mike Sonko put on notice land grabbers in the capital, warning that buildings on grabbed public land will be demolished.

“We have no room for land grabbers in Nairobi and my administration will not relent on its quest to reclaim grabbed public land as promised during my pre-election campaigns,” Sonko said.

