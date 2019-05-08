Traffic offenders to pay instant fines - IG Mutyambai

Plans to introduce instant fines for traffic offenders are at an advanced stage, Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai has said.

The IG said the fines will be introduced to reduce the increasing traffic cases.

Mutyambai spoke on Wednesday at Athi River police station where he commissioned police officers’ houses funded by Machakos county.

The rules had started being implemented in 2016 to deal with minor offences on Kenyan roads.

However, a staffer at the Kenya National Union of Cooperative challenged the rules and sought an order to quash them on the grounds that they are unconstitutional and contrary to public policy.

The High Court dismissed the case last year. Judge John Mativo declined to scrap the minor offences traffic rules, saying it is a convenient way of dealing with offenders since it saves time.

“Why would a person desiring to plead guilty be compelled to attend court only to plead guilty. Besides, if well managed and payment of fines is automated, the instant fines can eliminate graft and hence serve a legitimate purpose,” Mativo said.

At the same time, the police boss said the appointment of OCSs will happen soon. He said they will be drawn from the National Police Service, Administration Police and from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

He acknowledged that construction of police houses is a National Government mandate but the people who they serve are in the grassroots.

Governor Alfred Mutua said the county government will be painting and repairing all police stations in Machakos county to bring them to international standards.