Rights activists threaten street demos over MPs' hefty perks

Human rights groups in Mombasa will hold street protests if the Salaries and Remuneration Commission does not stop the Sh250,000 monthly house allowance to each MP in 14 days.

Haki Africa, Human Rights Agenda, Institute for Land Governance and Human Rights, Sisters for Justice, The Institute of Human Rights and EmpowerHer say Parliament has become "a den of thieves".

Haki Africa executive director Hussein Khalid on Tuesday asked the EACC, DCI and Office of the DPP to investigate the issue and arrest those who allowed the MPs to award themselves the allowance.

“They should face the full wrath of the law,” Khalid said in his Mombasa office.

The lobbies said it was unfair for MPs to award themselves the allowance "putting in mind that the Ministry of Labour refused to approve the increase of wages of Kenyans on Labour Day in the name of a bad economic state".

“On that day, the labour movement had requested for a minimal 15 per cent increment to the minimum wage which the government refused to approve,” Khalid said.

The groups have called on Kenyans to stand for their rights. “We blame the public for keeping quiet as money is stolen by a few individuals including the MPs,” he said.

Khalid demanded a refund of the money already paid to the MPs.

He called on DCI George Kinoti to arrest thieves of public resources instead of arresting those fighting for the rights of Kenyans.

