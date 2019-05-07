More rains expected this month in Western and Central Kenya, says Met

Farmers in Western and Central are expected to benefit from increased rains this month.

The two regions, which include Rift Valley highlands such as Kitale, will receive near average rainfall for May.

The Meteorological department said the rains might be slightly enhanced in some parts and will salvage the recently planted crops, and improve food and pasture availability.

“There are good prospects for crop performance, especially in the agriculturally high potential areas such Kitale, Eldoret, Kakamega, Kericho, Kisii and Nandi Hills, where near-average to above-average rainfall is forecast and also expected to continue into June-July-August period,” Met head Stella Aura said in a statement.

However, most parts of northern Kenya, Southeastern, the Coastal Strip and the southern Rift Valley (Kajiado, Magadi) will receive slightly depressed rainfall.

Aura said this being a monthlong forecast, it might change. She urged Kenyans to keep abreast with the regular updates from the department.

In a review of the March-May rains, Aura said most parts of the country received less than 50 per cent of the average seasonal rain.

She blamed the dry April weather on tropical Cyclone Idai that kept the rain-bearing clouds in southern Tanzania. The current rains will also end this month in most parts of the country.

“The month of May marks the cessation of the ‘long rains’ season over most parts of the country except for the Western and the Coast regions that ordinarily receive rainfall throughout the month of May spreading into June.”

Southern parts of Central Rift Valley, including Narok, Kajiado and Magadi, northern Kenya and Southeastern parts of the country will go dry next week or the third week of May.

“The rains will cease in Central Kenya, including Nairobi, in the third to the fourth week of this month,” Aura said.

Parts of Central Kenya around Nakuru and Nyahururu and the Coastal strip are expected to continue receiving rainfall into June.

The ministry of agriculture says at least 1.1 million people are still food insecure, with 843,900 facing severe starvation.

Acute malnutrition among the underfive and pregnant and lactating mothers is on the rise, affecting 541,309 individuals in April, the ministry said.

Met said the expected rains this month will improve water availability and pasture conditions.

This will slightly alleviate the current water and pasture stress, especially in the pastoral areas of the country.

Localised flooding is probable in some parts of Western Kenya as a result of episodic heavy rainfall that is likely to occur in the region.

Cases of lightning strikes are also likely in Western Kenya. Contingency measures should still be put in place to avoid loss of lives and destruction of property.