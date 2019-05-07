Discriminatory? DCI defends use of suspects' mugshots

• Kinoti said the orders restraining them from posting suspects' mug shots on Social media is not in good public interest and are a bad directive.
The DCI has defended its use of suspects' mug shots on social media saying that it is discriminatory.
The High Court on December 6 last year, barred Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and DCI boss George Kinoti's office from posting mugshots of suspects on social media before they are arraigned.
But the DCI department began the new year by posting pictures of suspects drawing a lot of questions and suspicions.
On a series of Tweets on Monday evening, Kinoti explained why they still used the mug shots.
"As prescribed under the National Police Service Act of 2011, the DCI is perfectly within the Law to continue taking booking photographs of suspects," Kinoti said.
Following overwhelming demand by the public on suspects' mugshots, we wish to inform as follows: On 7th Dec 2018, the High Court of Kenya gave conservatory orders restricting the IG and DCI from posting suspects' photographs on social media. As we contemplated on how to deal 1/11— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 6, 2019
The police boss said the mug shots provide a means of recording and detection in tune with emerging modern methods of Policing.
"They supplement the practice of description with technical aid. Mug shots can help find suspects when they have absconded or warn people when someone is out and dangerous," he said.
Noting that it's common practice all over the world, Kinoti said Kenya is not an exception.
"The DCI is mandated to protect the members of the public by detecting and preventing the commission of crime hence there is a good reason to share some mugshots with them," he said.
" The DCI is constitutionally bound to inform the public by publishing information relating to persons suspected of committing crimes."