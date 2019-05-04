I'm not fighting DCI Kinoti, says Mutyambai

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai on Thursday met senior DCI officials in his first session with commanders of the directorate since his appointment.

Mutyambai told the chiefs that he was not in conflict with DCI chief George Kinoti and that his mandate includes harmonising the DCI, the National Intelligence Service and Regular Police.

“Am not fighting with the DCI. In fact, I want to see all agencies working together," Mutyambai is reported to have told the DCI chiefs.

Mutyambai also asked the DCI chiefs not to share details of the meeting with the press. Mutyambai was appointed on March 13.

The meeting comes days after an explosive clash between Director of Criminal Investigations Kinoti and Deputy Inspector General Edward Mbugua over the arrests of DCI officers by Regular Police officers.

During the April 24 meeting at the National Police Service headquarters at Jogoo House, the two clashed after the Kinoti claimed that his officers were being targeted by officers in uniform.

Mbugua is reported to have defended his officers and insisted that the police had received numerous complaints against some DCI officers who are said to be involved in crime.

Mbugua, according to insiders at the meeting, handed over a file containing complaints filed against Kinoti’s officers.

Kinoti is yet to act on the complaints.