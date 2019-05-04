Don't punish entire village for killing of OCS, chief- rights groups

• The activists condemned the blanket punishment to the villagers and the community.
• They want measured use of force observed.
Residents of Kamahindi village of Tharaka Nithi county should not be collectively punished for the killing of the area chief and OCS, police reform lobbies have said.
Under the banner of Police Reform Working group, the lobbies which include the International Justice Mission, Transparency International, Amnesty International, FIDA among others yesterday said that while they condemned the lawless killing of the law enforcement officers, response by the government must be measured and must not be excessively forceful.
"We call upon security personnel involved in the operations to work within the confines of of the law and with respect to the 6th schedule of the National Police Service Act 2011 on the us of force," the statement they issued to the media read in part.
On Wednesday, an angry mob said to be residents of Kamahindi village lynched the area chief Japhet Makengu, accusing him of killing his neighbour last year .
The residents also alleged that the chief used to detain their goats when they graze in his farm, besides allegedly diverting water from a drying river Thuci to his land at the expense of families living downstream.
Five suspects were arrested on the same night.
The following day, the local OCS Joseph Kinyua in the company of another officer were dispatched into the area to restore order and arrest the sixth suspect involved in the crime. However, an irate mob descended on them, hacking him to death.
The other officer was lucky to escape.
But the lobbies condemned the unfortunate incident, terming it as flagrant lawlessness, advising that every grievance against public officers be channeled through the lawful channels.
"There should be effective complaints and redress that aggrieved civilians can use to channel their grievances and seek justice whenever they feel wronged by government officers and the police," they said.
Chairperson of the Independent Police Oversight Authority Anne Makori said members of the public should lodge complaints against officers with authority rather than taking law into their own hands.
The activists also condemned statements said to be attributed to Eastern Regional Commander Eunice Kihiko allegedly 'condemning the entire community.'
"We caution that her remarks may lead to the collective punishment and warranted use of excessive force by the police," they said, adding that this would also be considered as mob justice.
A contingent of GSU Officers were deployed into the area to restore order in the administrative unit.
It is reported that the deployment has sparked off tension in the village, making some resident to flee.
The five suspects in custody were arraigned at the Chuka Law Courts on Thursday and the prosecution was allowed 15 days to detain them pending completion of investigations.