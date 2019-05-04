Don't punish entire village for killing of OCS, chief- rights groups

Residents of Kamahindi village of Tharaka Nithi county should not be collectively punished for the killing of the area chief and OCS, police reform lobbies have said.

Under the banner of Police Reform Working group, the lobbies which include the International Justice Mission, Transparency International, Amnesty International, FIDA among others yesterday said that while they condemned the lawless killing of the law enforcement officers, response by the government must be measured and must not be excessively forceful.

"We call upon security personnel involved in the operations to work within the confines of of the law and with respect to the 6th schedule of the National Police Service Act 2011 on the us of force," the statement they issued to the media read in part.

On Wednesday, an angry mob said to be residents of Kamahindi village lynched the area chief Japhet Makengu, accusing him of killing his neighbour last year .

The residents also alleged that the chief used to detain their goats when they graze in his farm, besides allegedly diverting water from a drying river Thuci to his land at the expense of families living downstream.

Five suspects were arrested on the same night.

The following day, the local OCS Joseph Kinyua in the company of another officer were dispatched into the area to restore order and arrest the sixth suspect involved in the crime. However, an irate mob descended on them, hacking him to death.