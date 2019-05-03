US promises 70% jobs to Kenyans in road tender

The United States has said it will give 70 per cent of the Mombasa-Nairobi superhighway construction work to Kenyans.

This will be in sharp contrast to the mega road project undertaken by Chinese where locals have been complaining most of the work is being done by foreigners.

In his first formal public address since his appointment, US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter termed the project a ‘model for future projects’.

He said the project will be different from projects financed by Chinese loans as it is economic viable and one that will have nil debts.

“The Trump administration is not riding on what China is doing or not doing, we are working as partners and we have an economically viable projects that will create jobs in Kenya and open the country’s economy further,” McCarter said yesterday in Nairobi.

The Kenyan government and the Trump administration are next week set to sign a deal that will facilitate construction of the highway.The deal will be part of a series of bilateral strategic talks beginning on May 7 in Washington DC.

The six-lane road 473 kilometre stretch will be financed through a Private Public Partnership. McCarter said the project will create jobs and will involve local businesses in supplying building materials.

The Trump administration projects the six-lane expressway to be a third the cost of other road projects in Kenya.

Earlier estimates by the Kenya National Highways Authority indicate the road would cost Sh300 billion.

McCarter said toll fees and not taxpayers’ money will be used in the repayment plan which will be spread to 20 years.

“Those who will be using the road will pay the cash. This will not burden a farmer in the village nor should they fear the burden of heavy taxes to repay the loan.... and if you ask me this is the best deal for the country,” McCater said.

This comes as the country is under pressure to cut increasing public debt that is now threatening to cross the Sh5 trillion mark.

“This is not just a matter of writing cheques or giving big loans but strengthening relations... What has been put on the table is good for Kenya and will go a long way in,” he said.

The blueprint of the project shows the road will bypass the city to branch off past Konza and terminate onto the Nakuru highway in Kikuyu.

Earlier reports indicated it will cut through Ongata Rongai to join Nairobi-Nakuru highway in Kikuyu town. Cost will be a third of what the country has spent in construction of other roads and 70 per cent of the work force will be Kenyan.”