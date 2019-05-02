[PHOTOS] British photographer's last pics of Kenya’s ' Elephant Queen'

For more than 60 years, the elephant known as F_MU1 roamed the plains of Tsavo, Kenya.

She was one of Africa's last remaining "super tuskers" - so called because their tusks are long enough to reach the ground.

British photographer Will Burrard-Lucas captured incredible images shortly before F_MU1 died of old age.

He photographed her in partnership with the Tsavo Trust and Kenya Wildlife Service and spent 18 months on the project.

The first time he saw the elephant, Will says he was "speechless".

"F_MU1 was skinny and old but she strode forward with stately grace.”