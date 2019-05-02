Boda boda riders held for eloping with minors

Police in Homa Bay town are detaining two boda boda riders for allegedly eloping with under-age schoolgirls.

Samuel Ochieng', 26, and Pius Otieno, 30, are being held at Homa Bay police station.

The two were separately arrested on Tuesday after security personnel got a tip-off from members of the public.

Ochieng’ was arrested in Marindi market with a 16-year-old girl he claimed to have married.

He has been living with the minor in a rental house since February.

Kalanya Kanyango chief Fredrick Onyango said the suspect lured the minor with money while ferrying her to school.

“The girl normally treks to a primary school in Rodi Kopany township. The man had promised to be ferrying her to school every day before they moved to Marindi,” Onyango said.

The administrator said the girl had told her mother she did not want to continue with her education because she was tired.

“We took the girl up to their home and we found that the girl had notified her parents about her quitting school before she left to an unknown place,” the chief said.

Otieno was arrested in a house in Sero village with a Class Seven girl.

He said they had been in a love relationship for about two years.

The pupil is said to be from a primary school in Rangwe subcounty.

Homa Bay subcounty children’s officer Joseph Otieno said the suspects will be arraigned today.

The children officer urged locals to report such cases to them for stern action.