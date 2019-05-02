Billionaire Mengi's touching message to wife before his death

The romantic message from the billionaire also excited social media users.

Abdula Zackabdul said “Kwa hiyo mzee ulikataa kabisa kutufundisha mapenzi(Teach us how to love.”

“Mzee katuzid pesa mpka maneno matamu(You not only have money but also swet words)”New Farias tweeted.

Mr Venance asked whether he is the one who wrote the tweet.

“Huwa una tweet mwenyewe au kuna mtu anakusaidia maana zina level ya masters,”he said.

Chidy Tarah said” Money..power and love .”

Another user said,” Na kweli u love her crazy(Truly you love her crazy) .”

In a previous interview with Citizen TV, RMengi said he first met Klynn in the UK in 2010, when they had both visited the European nation for business and music performances respectively.

Mengi said Klynn declined to meet him despite making several subsequent attempts.

She, however, accepted his proposal when they returned to Tanzania a few months later.

He said he married her because she possesses the qualities of a good wife.

“She loves me so much; she cooks, washes my clothes with her own hands and not a machine; she respects and knows my position as a man and husband. She also knows her position as a woman and wife,” Mengi said .