Billionaire Mengi's touching message to wife before his death

In Summary

• Mengi was married to Jacqueline Ntuabaliwe in 2015 and has left behind five children.

• Last week was the couple's fourth anniversary.

The late Reginald Mengi ,75, with 39 year old wife KLynn in Mauritious on September 2018
Image: COURTESY

The late Reginald Abraham Mengi, a Tanzanian billionaire businessman Mengi took to Twitter last week to profess his undying love for his wife Jacqueline Ntuyabaliwe-Mengi formerly known as K Lynn.

Mengi, 75, tied the knot with Ntuyabaliwe, 39, in an expensive wedding held in Mauritius on March 28, 2015.

Reginald Mengi and Klynn during their marriage ceremony In Mauritius in 2015
Image: COURTESY

And, to celebrate four years in marriage, he took to Twitter to pen his spouse a heartfelt message.

“Happy anniversary my sweet love. It has been a very exciting journey full of love and happiness. I love you crazy,” the billionaire said.

The message visibly impressed the former Miss Tanzania who responded to the message with an assurance of her undying love for him.

“I couldn’t have wished for a better man to share my life with, a man who has become my best friend, my rock, my mentor, and my pride. Happy Anniversary sweetheart, I love you. Thank you for showing me how it really feels to be loved and cared for,”K Lynn tweeted.

The romantic message from the billionaire also excited social media users.

Abdula Zackabdul said “Kwa hiyo mzee ulikataa kabisa kutufundisha mapenzi(Teach us how to love.”

 “Mzee katuzid pesa mpka maneno matamu(You not only have money but also swet words)”New Farias tweeted.

Mr Venance asked whether he is the one who wrote the tweet.

 

 “Huwa una tweet mwenyewe au kuna mtu anakusaidia maana zina level ya masters,”he said.

Chidy Tarah said” Money..power and love .”

Another user said,” Na kweli u love her crazy(Truly you love her crazy) .”

In a previous interview with Citizen TV, RMengi said he first met Klynn in the UK in 2010, when they had both visited the European nation for business and music performances respectively.

Mengi said Klynn declined to meet him despite making several subsequent attempts.

She, however, accepted his proposal when they returned to Tanzania a few months later.

He said he married her because she possesses the qualities of a good wife.

“She loves me so much; she cooks, washes my clothes with her own hands and not a machine; she respects and knows my position as a man and husband. She also knows her position as a woman and wife,” Mengi said .

The late Mengi with wife and their twin baby boys
Image: COURTESY

Mengi was the Chairman of a chain of companies among them Confederation of Tanzania Industries, IPP Gold Limited, Media Owners Association of Tanzania and Handeni Gold, Inc and author of the book I Can, I Must, I Will.

He has an estimated net worth of Sh56 billion, according to Forbe’s richest people in Africa 2014.

He has received many awards among them International Order of the Lions Award and Business Leader of the Year Award.

Klynn rocked Tanzanian music industry in the early 2000s with songs such as “Crazy Over You”, “Nalia Kwa Furaha” among others.

She has since stopped producing music, saying she wants to concentrate on raising her family.

6 hours ago
by Lyndsay Nyawira
02 May 2019 - 14:09

