Why Gideon, Ruto reconciliation talks collapsed

According to Bett, both Gideon and Ruto believe they are closest to the throne.

“That is the danger. They should be championing the unity of the community but they are not. We made our attempts to bring them together but we were told, “Hawa wazee wanataka nini, walimaliza muda wao?”[What are these old men looking for? They had already served their term]. So we gave up,” Bett said.

Allies of both two leaders yesterday tore into each other and veteran politician and former Kanu nominated Senator Zipporah Kittony said it's too late for reconciliation.

Kittony said Ruto should seek forgiveness from both Gideon and his father for what she said were relentless insults on the family.

“It is too late to bring the two together. If anyone was interested in the unity of the community, they would not be insulting the Baringo Senator [Gideon] and his family. But see, when they are in Baringo, they are ridiculing Gideon and calling him names. The senator is equally a leader and he should be respected,” she told the Star.

“They should now pursue forgiveness first, which is very key going forward,” Kittony added.

Since the exit of President Moi from power in 2002, the vote-rich Kalenjin nation has not had a serious presidential contender.

However, Ruto and Gideon have both expressed interest in running for President in 2022.

This unyielding rivalry is a unique situation that could spell doom for the unity of the community that has voted as a bloc in all elections.

Belgut MP Nelson Koech said that while it is a noble idea to have a united community, it was also paramount for Gideon to accord Ruto full respect and recognise that he is the Deputy President.

He said the community supported and respected retired President Moi since he became President.

“For 24 years Moi was in power, the entire Kalenjin community supported him and we stood with him in every election. It is now the turn of Ruto, the highest high ranking leader in Kalenjin land, to be accorded the same respect and support,” he said.

Koech, a close ally of the DP, said despite the political differences between Ruto and Gideon, the community was united and “firmly behind Ruto”.

“Just take a look at the previous election where some leaders in the community have gone against the wishes of the community. They have ended up being political rejects. Kalenjin more than any other community has remained intact,” he said.

He added, “As of now, the Kalenjin community has endorsed Ruto has the only recognised leader and spokesman of the community. The rest including Gideon should respect that and wait for their turn."

Former Bomet mayor Kipkemoi Barsumei opposed any plans to bring the two together saying, "bringing DP Ruto and Moi together is like bringing them to the same level, yet we know very well Ruto is far much ahead of Moi."

He said it was evident that the Deputy President wields massive political clout not only in Kalenjin land but also across the country. Therefore, any move to try and reconcile him with the Baringo senator is inconsequential as it amounts to belittling him.

Barsumei asked, "How can you bring a child together with an adult to unite them? It does not make any sense. We all know who the supremo in the community is."