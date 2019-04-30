DCI officers seize Sh3m heroin in Kisauni

Detectives carried out an operation on Tuesday, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

An undisclosed amount of cash was also recovered.

Salim Bakari Ali, 62, and Zainabu Abi Farah, 40, are in police custody awaiting arraignment.

Last month, police in Mombasa arrested a prominent businessman with one kilogramme of heroin in his car.

Abdulmajid Timami, was nabbed with narcotics valued at Sh1.5 million.

The drugs were concealed in his car and wrapped in polythene bags.

Police suspected he was preparing to deliver the goods to local distributors.