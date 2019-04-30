DCI officers seize Sh3m heroin in Kisauni

• Suspects are in police custody awaiting charges.
•Prominent businessman was arrested last month for being in possession of 1 kilogram of heroin in his car.
DCI detectives from the Transnational Organised Crime Unit in Mombasa county have seized heroin worth more than Sh3 million in Kisauni.
Great work by @DCI_Kenya Detectives from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit(#TOCU).#Heroin worth more than Three million shillings was Today nabbed during an operation in Kisauni. Two suspects arrested; 62yr-old Salim Bakari Ali and 40yr-old Zainabu Abi Farah. Cash Recovered. pic.twitter.com/Yh979P3WE1— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) April 30, 2019
Detectives carried out an operation on Tuesday, leading to the arrest of two suspects.
An undisclosed amount of cash was also recovered.
Salim Bakari Ali, 62, and Zainabu Abi Farah, 40, are in police custody awaiting arraignment.
Last month, police in Mombasa arrested a prominent businessman with one kilogramme of heroin in his car.
Abdulmajid Timami, was nabbed with narcotics valued at Sh1.5 million.
The drugs were concealed in his car and wrapped in polythene bags.
Police suspected he was preparing to deliver the goods to local distributors.