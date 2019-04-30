Anti-graft protest to be held in Nairobi today

An anti-corruption march will be held in Nairobi today to pile pressure on President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack those in the public service implicated in graft.

The march by “Kenyans of goodwill” dubbed 'Redvest' will start at 10 am at Freedom Corner. The protesters will be wearing red clothes.

A poster says that Kenyans will be protesting against economic sabotage, excessive taxation and the planned 1.5 per cent housing levy.

The other concerns are land grabbing by the elite and Huduma Namba which has been dismissed as "colonial kipande system".

“Are you ready to stand up? Power to you,” one of their poster reads.

Uhuru and his deputy William Ruto are mocked in the posters as the face of corruption.

Uhuru has said his last term will be focused on fighting graft. He has said he will spare none.

The appointment of Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji and Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti last year saw high-profile graft suspects arrested and prosecuted.