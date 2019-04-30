Anti-graft protest to be held in Nairobi today

• Billions have been lost in mega scandals that have rocked the Jubilee Administration.
• There have been high-profile arrests but zero convictions.
An anti-corruption march will be held in Nairobi today to pile pressure on President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack those in the public service implicated in graft.
The march by “Kenyans of goodwill” dubbed 'Redvest' will start at 10 am at Freedom Corner. The protesters will be wearing red clothes.
A poster says that Kenyans will be protesting against economic sabotage, excessive taxation and the planned 1.5 per cent housing levy.
The other concerns are land grabbing by the elite and Huduma Namba which has been dismissed as "colonial kipande system".
“Are you ready to stand up? Power to you,” one of their poster reads.
Uhuru and his deputy William Ruto are mocked in the posters as the face of corruption.
Uhuru has said his last term will be focused on fighting graft. He has said he will spare none.
The appointment of Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji and Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti last year saw high-profile graft suspects arrested and prosecuted.
However, there has not been any conviction.
Billions of shillings have been lost in mega corruption scandals in government.
Some Sh1.9 billion is suspected to have been lost at National Cereals and Produce Board. The money was to pay farmers.
At the National Youth Service, Sh791 million meant for youth empowerment programmes was lost in 2015. Another Sh9 billion is said to have been lost last year.
In 2016, an internal audit at the Ministry of Health showed Sh5 billion was misappropriated by senior officials.
Public Procurement Regulation Authority revealed the National Irrigation Board awarded 15 irregular tenders for Galana and Mwea irrigation projects. About Sh3.5 billion was lost in the process.
Auditor General Edward Ouko in 2016 said Eurobond’s Sh215 billion could not be accounted for. This was a foreign loan to fund mega projects in the country.
An audit of the standard gauge railway also revealed Sh4 billion was lost in an intricate land compensation deals.
(Edited by R.Wamochie)