Magoha warns students against unrest

Defiant and indisciplined students have Education CS George Magoha to contend with as schools reopen for the second term today after a three-week break.

The CS has ordered early boards of management meetings to strategise on the best ways to handle learners during the longest term of the school calendar year.

It is during the term that schools are beset with strikes and general indiscipline and Magoha might face his first discipline litmus test between now and August when the learners close for holidays.

The CS yesterday told school managements to be strict and firm in entrenching discipline in learning institutions.

Last year 107 schools were affected by unrest associated with examination phobia.

A surge in the number of students in secondary schools due to the 100 per cent transition enrolment poses a likelihood of unrest.

“Students will use the slightest provocation to cause unrest... The huge numbers in some schools could result in unrest because some students feel uncomfortable,” Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association chairman Indimuli Kahi told the Star yesterday.

The findings of a parliamentary committee on education on unrest last year are yet to be released.

Former Education CS Amina Mohamed had last year warned that the government would deal harshly with those found culpable of school unrest

At least 120 students were arrested and prosecuted.

Magoha argues that parents have failed in their responsibility of instilling discipline in their children. “When it comes to discipline the parent is the first person responsible... but for those who are not well taught at home we ask the BoMs to craft ways of handling learners gently but firmly.”

The CS was speaking in Nairobi when he flagged off trucks with 12 million textbooks for the new curriculum to be supplied to in all public primary schools.

The exercise is expected to end by May 30.

Teachers in grade one, two and three were last week trained and are expected to spearhead the implementation of the curriculum.

The CS acknowledged constrained resources due to the huge numbers in secondary schools but warned those increasing fees in schools

He said he is looking into ways of how to improve infrastructure to accommodate more learners.

The government is expected to release 30 per cent of capitation funds to schools three weeks from the date schools reopen.

Heavy downpour in several parts of the country could also affect teaching and learning.