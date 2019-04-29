POLITICAL BETRAYAL?

Kabogo's recent dalliance with Ruto leaves KOT baffled

In Summary

• Kabogo on Sunday accompanied Ruto to a church service in Nakuru.

• Some Kenyans on Twitter seemed not impressed with their new bond. 

Deputy President Willism Ruto with former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo on Sunday, 28, 2019.
Image: COURTESY

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo on Sunday accompanied Deputy President William Ruto to a church service in Molo, Nakuru County that left tongues wagging on Twitter.

Kabogo has had a frosty relationship with the DP whom he blamed for his defeat in the 2017 gubernatorial election to Governor Ferdinand Waititu in the Jubilee Party primaries.

The former county boss claimed that the DP authored his downfall by sponsoring Waititu’s candidature to silence him.

 

Coming amid deep divisions in the ruling Jubilee Party, his appearance has left Kenyans asking why he is warming up to Ruto, whom he once told not to expect support from Central Kenya come 2022.

Twitter user Oscar Karanja said,” It was only a matter of time before he was bought... He's in it for economical gains!!”

“What changed. Kabogo once claimed he was ousted by powerful Jubilee forces and Ruto was one of them. Or they now have a common enemy to deal with first,” Cyprian O wondered.

Jim J’owaga tweeted  “Ruto stole, looted, grabbed a lot to buy foes into his fold.”

Some users were not impressed with Kabogos move.

Muragu Keru said, “My man Hon Kabogo is always right. But this one I don't whether to follow him.”

“This one he has miscalculated out of panic, we have time and a lot will change before,” Goko Mbūrū said.

Peterson M asked, “What is happening, Is Kabogo broke ama (or) ni strategy ya Mt.Kenya?”

Aggret Mboya said Kabogo will lose to Waititu in 2022.

“Kabogo will lose to Waititu. I think he is not patient and also lacks strategies,” Mboya said.

Other leaders who accompanied Mr Ruto to the Israel Assembly of God Church included: Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara, Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria, Kuresoi South MP Joseph Tonui, Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa, Njoro MP Charity Kathambi and host MP Kuria Kimani.

by Lyndsay Nyawira
News
29 April 2019 - 14:17

