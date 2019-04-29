Gun-wielding herders unwelcome in Kitui, says MP

Armed Somali pastoralists are unwelcome in Mwingi North as they engage in banditry, area legislator Paul Nzengu has said.

Nzengu said the pastoralists humbly seek pasture in Kitui only to later produce high-calibre rifles with which they kill residents.

“We will not allow them to graze their camels in our land. Experience has shown that they leave a trail of blood as they return to their home area. The only option we have to stop the killing of our people is to ensure they do not come to our land,” he said.

The MP was speaking at Kaningo village during the burial of teacher Joseph Nzue who died of cancer. Kaningo has over the years borne the brunt of Somali herders' brutality.