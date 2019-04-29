Gun-wielding herders unwelcome in Kitui, says MP

• Mwingi North lawmaker wants killer pastoralists to stay away from Kitui
• Herders humble themselves seeking pasture only to later produce guns and harass residents
Armed Somali pastoralists are unwelcome in Mwingi North as they engage in banditry, area legislator Paul Nzengu has said.
Nzengu said the pastoralists humbly seek pasture in Kitui only to later produce high-calibre rifles with which they kill residents.
“We will not allow them to graze their camels in our land. Experience has shown that they leave a trail of blood as they return to their home area. The only option we have to stop the killing of our people is to ensure they do not come to our land,” he said.
The MP was speaking at Kaningo village during the burial of teacher Joseph Nzue who died of cancer. Kaningo has over the years borne the brunt of Somali herders' brutality.
On Thursday, Mulatya Mwinzi of Kakunguu, Ngomeni ward was killed allegedly by the Somali herders. The MP called on security authorities to ensure that the killers were brought to book.
He said the authorities should rid Kitui county of the "hostile Somali herders". He said a police outpost should be built at the Kitui-Tana River border to stop the influx of the herders.
Kyuso sub-county police chief Charles Machinji said three AK 47 rifle-wielding bandits executed Mwinzi after ordering to kneel.
Police collected four spent cartridges at the scene.
The victim was looking after cattle with his son who escaped and later reported the killing to family members.