Officer never visited scene - Man accused of beating wife over sukuma wiki says

A man charged with assaulting his wife over sukuma wiki debt and throwing his son outside their house says the officer who investigated the incident is a fraud.

James Buluma told Kibera senior resident magistrate Jane Kamau that Nicholas Mutisya based his testimony on "stories and hallucinations", instead of carrying out proper investigations.

Buluma was charged with throwing his eight-month-old son out of his house and ordering him to accompany his mother. He was arrested and taken to the Kilimani police station after neighbours intervened.

When the case came up for hearing yesterday, officer Mutisya, who is attached to the Kilimani police station, said Buluma threatened his wife. Buluma said he could not tolerate her if she could not convince him why she took the kales on debt, the officer told the court.

It, however, emerged that the detective never visited the crime scene.

Court documents indicate that Buluma threatened to cut towels and clothes he had bought.

Buluma denied being the accused person who was brought to court when the case began in 2016. He said the name appearing on his identity card is different from the one on the charge sheet. The court is dealing with the wrong person, he told the magistrate. But Magistrate Kamau advised him to keep his ID card and use it on his defense.

Magistrate Kamau directed case be heard again on June 26.

(Edited by F'Orieny)