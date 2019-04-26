NTSA's warning to motorists this rainy season

The caution comes at a time when the Economic Survey 2019 indicated that traffic deaths increased by eight per cent to 3,153 in 2018.

The survey which was released on Thursday 25 shows that the number of reported accidents increased from 4,452 in 2017 to 5,144 last year (15.5 per cent).

"The number of persons who sustained serious injuries increased by 18.5 per cent over the same period," the survey reads.

In 2017, some 2,919 people perished on Kenyan roads compared to 2,965 who perished in 2016.

In last month, the authority summoned officials of Transnomics Sacco in relation to a case involving one of their drivers who attacked a passenger.

The matter caught their attention after Kenyans reacted to the video which went viral, showing the driver attacking one of the passengers with a metal rod.