CAUTION

NTSA's warning to motorists this rainy season

In Summary

• NTSA urged drivers to make sure headlights are on, keep some distance away from the car in front and to reduce the speed.

• The Economic Survey 2019 indicated that traffic deaths increased by eight per cent to 3,153 in 2018.

Traffic jam in Westlands Waiyaki Way after a heavy downpour on 23rd April, 2019.
Image: VICTOR IMBOTO

National Transport and Safety Authority has called upon drivers to be more careful on the road as the rain intensifies.

The authority has said that even moderate rain can reduce the ability to see and be seen clearly.

NTSA has urged drivers to make sure headlights are on, keep some distance away from the car in front and to reduce the speed.

The caution comes at a time when the Economic Survey 2019 indicated that traffic deaths increased by eight per cent to 3,153 in 2018.

The survey which was released on Thursday 25 shows that the number of reported accidents increased from 4,452 in 2017 to 5,144 last year (15.5 per cent). 

"The number of persons who sustained serious injuries increased by 18.5 per cent over the same period," the survey reads. 

In 2017, some 2,919 people perished on Kenyan roads compared to 2,965 who perished in 2016.

In last month, the authority summoned officials of Transnomics Sacco in relation to a case involving one of their drivers who attacked a passenger.

The matter caught their attention after Kenyans reacted to the video which went viral, showing the driver attacking one of the passengers with a metal rod.

News
19 hours ago
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
26 April 2019 - 10:39

