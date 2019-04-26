NTSA's warning to motorists this rainy season

• NTSA urged drivers to make sure headlights are on, keep some distance away from the car in front and to reduce the speed.
• The Economic Survey 2019 indicated that traffic deaths increased by eight per cent to 3,153 in 2018.
National Transport and Safety Authority has called upon drivers to be more careful on the road as the rain intensifies.
The authority has said that even moderate rain can reduce the ability to see and be seen clearly.
NTSA has urged drivers to make sure headlights are on, keep some distance away from the car in front and to reduce the speed.
Even moderate rain can reduce your ability to see and be seen. Drive safely and remember to be mindful of vulnerable road users including cyclists,motorcyclists and pedestrians #ShareTheRoad. Wishing you all a Safe Day.
The caution comes at a time when the Economic Survey 2019 indicated that traffic deaths increased by eight per cent to 3,153 in 2018.
The survey which was released on Thursday 25 shows that the number of reported accidents increased from 4,452 in 2017 to 5,144 last year (15.5 per cent).
"The number of persons who sustained serious injuries increased by 18.5 per cent over the same period," the survey reads.
In 2017, some 2,919 people perished on Kenyan roads compared to 2,965 who perished in 2016.
