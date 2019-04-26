Massive infrastructure projects devours cash

Infrastructure is one of the biggest beneficiaries of expenditure.

The Kenya Economic survey says expenditure is expected to rise by 23 per cent to Sh195.1 billion in 2018-19 from Sh158.6 billion in 2017-18.

"The expenditure on road repair and maintenance is expected to increase from Sh53.8 billion in 2017-18 to Sh66.6 billion in 2018-" the survey reads.

The expenditure on new roads is expected to grow by 22.5 per cent to Sh 128.4 billion, the survey released yesterday shows.

The estimated cost 2018-19 for rehabilitation and maintenance of 6,568 kilometres of roads is expected to be Sh303.4 billion.

As of June 2018, roads classified as Super Highways under bitumen remained at 80.9km.

Phase 2A of the Standard Gauge Railway from Nairobi to Naivasha covering rail distance of 120 kilometres is under construction.

It encompasses the construction of four tunnels covering 7.8 kilometres and nine super-long bridges.

It's estimated to cost Sh155.5 billion and expected to be completed by June this year.

Already, a high-powered delegation of President Uhuru Kenyatta is in China seeking to secure Sh368 billion loan for the project. Then there will be an extension to Kisumu that China will also finance.

The African Union High Representative For infrastructure Raila Odinga and Transport CS James Macharia are participating in the second Belt and Road Initiative forum in Beijing.

The Economic survey says loans and advances from commercial banks to the construction sector grew by 1.8 per cent from Sh112.0 billion in 2017 to Sh114.0 billion in 2018.

The International Trunk Road was 4,609km, while National Trunk roads and Primary roads stood at 4,109.0km and 4,313.9km, respectively.

The total length of roads under bitumen increased by 9.8 per cent to 18,655km in 2018.

National trunk and primary roads length under bitumen was 4,109km and 4,313km, respectively.

The length of newly paved secondary roads was 394.3km,bringing the total length to 1,698.8km.

Total paved roads length of Minor roads, Special Purpose and Unclassified roads increased to 3,843.4km.

A total Sh 162.3 billion was expected to be used to construct, rehabilitate and upgrade 2,189.5kmof road.

The construction of Kitui-Mutomo-Kibwezi road and Garsen -Lamu-Witu road was expected to cost Sh18.4 billion and Sh10.8 billion,respectively.

Dualling works are ongoing on Mombasa-Kwa Jomvu road and Athi River to Machakos Turn off while Kisii-Ahero road, Isebania- Kisii road and Kisumu Kakamega roads are under rehabilitation.