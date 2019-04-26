Knec introduces national exam at Grade 3

The Kenya National Examination Council plans tests for Grade 3 pupils at the end of the year to assess progress made in implementation of the new curriculum.

The examinations will replace the current end-term examinations and ultimately phase out KCPE by 2023.

However, unlike KCPE the examinations will not affect transition of the learners to Grade 4, as such all learners will proceed to the next class.

An examination known as Kenya Early Years Assessment (KEYA) will be administered to all learners in this grade and will test three areas: English, Mathematics and Integrated Learning.

In the case of English and Mathematics Knec seeks to determine the ability of children to read, write and count numbers.

However, in testing the learners' holistic skills (interaction, problem solving, observation and critical thinking) the national examiner will administer an integrated test as part of class learning that will be assessed over two months.

This will combine subjects such as environmental activities, hygiene, nutrition activities and creative activities such as art and craft.

Learners will be required to demonstrate by either drawing, reciting or undertaking projects on application of what they learned under each topic.

This is expected to provide teachers with a more complete picture of what the learners know and what they can do with what they know.

Under the new plan, teachers administering the examination will assess learners and send the results to Knec for evaluation.

Knec chief executive officer Mercy Karogo yesterday told the Star the tests will focus on engaging the learners more by thinking critically on issues rather than just recalling information.

"Testing of the new curriculum will focus more on assessment tasks that relate with everyday/ real life experiences so that learning is not on abstract things. Exercises given should be ones the learner identifies with," Karogo said.

Report cards

In grading learners, Knec proposes a shift from traditional report forms issued each term.

Instead, the new performance document called 'School Year Report' that will be issued annually.

It will contain both grades on individual subjects and a report from observation assessing capability of a learner to apply skills, attitudes and values as they perform tasks.

"This is a report to be issued by the school to every learner in each grade for informing the learner and parents/guardians on the child’s learning progress as well as areas requiring improvement," Karogo said.