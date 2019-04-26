Health spending to increase for UHC

The national government allocated Sh97.5 billion to the health sector in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta's Universal Health Coverage initiative.

The Economic Survey 2019 released in Nairobi on Thursday shows the amount is a 57.8 per cent increase from the Sh61.8 billion allocated in the 2017-18 financial year.

The survey shows development expenditure on health services will increase by 77.7 per cent to Sh59 billion. while recurrent expenditure is expected to grow by 34.5 per cent to Sh38.5 billion in 2018-19.

"County governments’ expenditure on health services is expected to grow by 28.7 per cent to Sh108.1 billion in 2018-19, out of which 77.5 per cent will be recurrent," the survey states.

The survey also indicated National Hospital Insurance Fund membership rose from 6.8 million in 2016-17 to 7.7 million in 2017-18.

The formal sector registered a 4.3 per cent growth in membership compared with a 23.3 per cent increase in the informal sector.

Receipts from members rose by 27.1 per cent from Sh35 billion in 2016-17 to Sh44.5 billion in 2017-18 while payouts increased by 41.4 per cent to Sh37.2 billion during the same period, the survey states.

In 2018, the number of health facilities in the country increased by 9.8 per cent to 10,820 public dispensaries and private medical clinics while the number of health personnel increased to 175,681.