Another one bites the dust: Kenyan banned from London marathon

• Long-distance runner Abraham Kiptum suspended from participating in the London Marathon.

• Last week, Asbel Kiprop slapped with four-year ban.

The Athletics Integrity Unit has suspended long-distance runner Abraham Kiptum from participating in the London Marathon.

The Athletics Integrity Unit on Friday wrote on its Twitter account, "AIU confirms a provisional suspension against Kenyan long-distance runner Abraham Kiptum for an Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) violation under the IAAF Anti-Doping Rules."

According to the AIU website, a provisional suspension is when an athlete or other person is suspended temporarily from participating in any competition or activity in athletics prior to a final decision at a hearing conducted under the IAAF Anti-Doping Rules or the Integrity Code of Conduct.

 

The decision comes barely a week after the IAAF Disciplinary Tribunal banned former Olympic and world 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop for four years over an anti-doping rule violation.

The ban is dated from February 3, 2018.

Kiprop was charged by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), acting on behalf of IAAF, with violations the IAAF Anti-Doping Rules.

According to the Athletics Integrity Unit website, the independent Disciplinary Tribunal hears and determines all first instance disciplinary cases under the IAAF Anti-Doping Rules or the IAAF Integrity Code of Conduct.

In 2017, Kiprop underwent an out-of-competition doping control in Iten and the results revealed of peptide hormones, related substances and EPO.

Kiprop has always maintained his innocence.

STAR REPORTER
News
26 April 2019 - 21:40

