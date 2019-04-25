Ex-NLC chair Swazuri to spend 7 more days in cell

Ex NLC chair Mohammad Swazuri will stay for one more week in remand custody awaiting the high court ruling on whether his bail will be reviewed.

Justice Mumbi Ngugi will give the ruling on May 2.

The DPP has opposed the review of bail on grounds that the Magistrate exercised his jurisdiction fairly and objectively.

Swazuri insists that the bail terms of the Sh12 million issued were unreasonably very high.

Early in the week, Swazuri was released on Sh12 million cash bail or alternative bond of Sh30 million.

The former NLC chair was arrested over allegations of irregular land compensation.

DPP Noordin Haji said he had sufficient evidence to charge Swazuri and 23 others over compensation claim to Tornado Carriers Limited in respect to compulsory acquisition of land referenced MN/VI/3810.

The parcel of land in question is in Mombasa.