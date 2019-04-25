SH36 MILLION TENDER

EACC nabs Kilifi county officials over Sh36m tender

Kilifi county Water chief officer Samuel Kombe (in striped shirt) and Samuel Maneno Hatibu (in black) are escorted to a van outside EACC offices on Thursday, April 25, 2019
Image: ALPHONCE GARI

Anti-graft officers have arrested two Kilifi county officials over a Sh36 million tender.

They are Samuale Kombe Ngari, the Water chief officer and monitoring and evaluation officer Samuel Maneno Hatibu.

According to an EACC source, the two will appear in a Kilifi court tomorrow to answer to charges including fraudulent procurement proceedings, acquisition of public property, uttering a false document and making documents without authority.

 

In 2016, the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission commenced investigations into suspected irregular procurement and award of a Sh36.3 million tender for construction of the Kadzandani-Adu-Kamale Water Project to Geotech Contractors Limited.

The commission established that the supporting documents that had been submitted by the winning bidder Geotech were all forged documents, the inquiry file reads in part.

Seram Musyimi and Charity Musyimi, who are directors of Geotech Contractors Limited, are still being pursued. 

Furthermore, the commission established that Sh22.3 million had been irregularly paid for services not adequately rendered.

“The EACC compiled a statutory report as per section 35 of ACECA and forwarded the same to the DPP. The DPP has concurred with the commission recommendations to charge the directors of Geotech and the county officials,” EACC said.

A source familiar with investigations told the Star the agency has intensified operations that will see more county officials nabbed for siphoning county funds through fictitious claims.

“Others are using companies by their relatives and being paid for work not done,” the source said.

by RAMADHAN RAJAB Political Writer
News
25 April 2019 - 17:59

